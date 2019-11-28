Boone County Sheriff's Department Conducts Compliance Checks

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department conducted alcohol compliance checks on 10 businesses Tuesday night. Two citations were issued.

Heather Barnhart of Jake's Bar on Clark Lane and Shane Schaupert of Break Time on Highway AB were both cited for the offense of selling alcoholic beverages to a minor.

The alcohol compliance checks were funded by the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traffic and Highway Safety Division and the Youth Community Coalition of Columbia.