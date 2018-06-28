Boone County Sheriff's Department helps get more prescription drugs off the street

COLUMBIA - The Youth Community Coalition and Boone County Sheriff's Department are teaming up to round up over the counter drugs off the street.

There has been an opioid drug epidemic throughout Missouri, and prescription drug takeover is one way to help combat the issue.

“Some of those are pain killers and opioids if we take some of those back we take them out of the medicine cabinet that's less that can be misused,” the director of the Youth Community Coalition, Ron Rowe said.

Chief Major Deputy Tom Reddin said having this event will also stop people from flushing prescription drugs from destroying the water system.

“In 2010 we collected probably around 120 pounds worth of medication and averaging its 600 pounds per collection site twice a year. Last fall we collected 972 pounds of medication,” Reddin said.

Once people drop off the medications, the drugs will be taken to the Boone County Sheriff's Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will take over.

Rowe said he is happy he is able to help get drugs out of the hands of those who don’t need them or abuse them.

“It makes us feel good that’s our job at the youth coalition, we are trying to protect children and families and making Columbia a better place for children and families,” he said.

Inhalers will not be accepted at the event.

On Friday, the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital and MU’s Student Center will be receiving the drugs from 10a.m. until 2p.m. Below is a list of locations to go to on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1p.m.