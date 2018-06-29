Boone County Sheriff's Department Locates Wanted Woman

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said it acted on a tip to locate a woman wanted in West Virgina. According to a media release from the sheriff's department, deputies confronted a woman who initially denied her identity at the Midway Budget Inn on Highway 40. The sheriff's department said it eventually confirmed the woman was 24-year-old Brandy Broadwater of Preston County, West Virginia.

Deputies confirmed Broadwater had a warrant for fraud charges after failing to appear in court in West Virginia. Broadwater had been staying at the inn prior to her arrest. The sheriff's department said she will be held in Boone County while awaiting extradition to West Virginia.