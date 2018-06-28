Boone County Sheriff's Department make arrests during home search

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested two people while serving a search warrant Friday afternoon.

The department was responding to a complaint of meth use in the 6000 block of S. Katy Street.

Dorian Estes, 32, was arrested on two counts of possession of meth and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Casey Cheek, 29, was visiting the house at the time and was arrested for failing to appear in court for outstanding traffic violations

Estes was previously arrested on Oct. 28 for intent to distribute a controlled substance.