Boone County Sheriff's Department warns about phone scam

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department was warning residents Friday about a phone scam involving people posing as businesses, charities and government agencies and asking for personal information.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan said residents reported receiving telephone calls from scammers stating arrest warrants had been issued for failing to pay income taxes or for failure to report for jury duty. In each case the scammer requests debit or credit card numbers to resolve the issue, according to the sheriff's department.

The sheriff's department also said it received reports of scammers telling people over the phone that a virus was detected on their computer and it can be removed by providing a debit or credit card number. Other scams involve callers telling residents they won a prize, vacation or new car and, again, needed to provide debit or credit card information.

The sheriff's department reminded citizens to never provide personal, financial or other private information to an unsolicited caller. The department said government agencies do not call people asking for payment with a debit or credit cards.