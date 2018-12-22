Boone County Sheriff's Department warns of phone scam

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department warned the public Friday about a phone scam in which someone is claiming to be a detective.

In the scam, according to a news release, the caller threatens arrest for failure to show up for jury duty. The scammer reportedly identified himself as "Detective Sullivan" or "Detective O'Sullivan," and in one case demanded $1,700 in order to cancel an outstanding warrant.

There is a Detective Tom O'Sullivan working for the sheriff's department, and scammers have been increasingly able to make it appear as if phone calls are originating from local numbers, including law enforcement agencies.

In the release, the department said its employees will never ask for financial information or money to cancel warrants. Anyone who gets a call like this should hang up immediately and call law enforcement using the 311 number.