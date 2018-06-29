Boone County Sheriff's Deputies Looking for Home Robbery Suspects

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to a burglary in progress on the 100 block of east Hackberry Blvd. on Monday night.

According to the department's report, three armed males wearing gloves and bandanas to cover their faces, broke into the residence demanding money. Two male victims were struck in the head by the suspects.

One of the victims was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, while the other victim was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel. A round was fired by one of the suspects during the break-in, but it did not hit either of the victims.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS (7477).