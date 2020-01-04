Boone County Sheriff's deputies make arrest following motorcycle chase

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested following a New Year's Day motorcycle chase.

According to a probable cause statement, Robert Aulidge attempted to make a U-turn on Highway 763 north of Columbia around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Instead, he did a full circle, which is when a Boone County deputy first tried to pull him over.

The deputy said Aulidge fled, which started a 22 mile chase. Part of the chase was on Highway 63.

The statement said Aulidge was driving at more than 135 mph and went off the road while trying to merge onto Highway 22 northwest of Sturgeon.

The deputy stopped the chase when Aulidge started driving the wrong way in traffic at more than 120 mph.

Deputies arrested Aulidge in the basement of a house on Schunemeyer Road east of Sturgeon.

The statement said Aulidge told deputies the motorcycle is not his.

Aulidge is charged with resisting arrest, detention or stop by fleeing, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and driving while revoked/suspended.

This was the second time deputies found Aulidge with a stolen motorcycle in the past six months.