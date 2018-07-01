Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Crashes into Pole

COLUMBIA - Scott Skinner, a 32-year-old Boone County deputy, crashed into a telephone pole on the northbound side of US 63 at approximately 9:25 Thursday morning.

Skinner was going northbound when he drove off the left side of the highway, crossing the southbound lanes of 63. The crash brought his car to a stop. He was transported to Boone Hospital Center with minor injuries. The Boone County Sheriff's Department will not release any further information about the incident.

Picture courtesy of: @TheAdamVogt