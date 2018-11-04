Boone County Sheriffs Capture Indiana Fugitive

BOONE COUNTY - John Edward Snyder is wanted in Indiana for parole violations coming from rape convictions, he is currently in Boone County Jail awaiting extradition.

Snyder, 44, was featured previously on the television program "America's Most Wanted."

Sheriff's deputies were at a home on North Route V in Sturgeon when the spoke with Snyder who gave a false name and social security number. Deputies learned the man was actually a fugitive and brought him into custody.

Snyder is wanted for three counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in Marion County, Indiana, he was also arrested for Identity Theft.