Boone County Sheriffs search area around Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's Office is on the scene at a local apartment complex searching for a subject on Wednesday night.

The deputies arrived around 11:30 p.m. to the Reserve at Columbia Apartments. Columbia Police Department was also on the scene and there are dogs searching the area around the complex and in the woods behind it.

People around the apartment complex said they heard a loud noise and then saw a man run away.

This is an ongoing story and KOMU 8 will update it as new updates come in.