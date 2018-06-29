Boone County Soil and Water Conservation District receives grant

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Soil and Water Conservation District was awarded a $50,000 grant to support the planning activities surrounding the creation of an agriculture park in central Columbia.

The project is in partnership with the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, Columbia Farmers Market, Sustainable Farms and Communities and City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department. This group of partners is calling the project "Friends of the Farm."

The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) made the funding announcement on Tuesday.

Funding provided by NACD will enable the partnership to collect public input and create a proposed site plan. The Friends of the Farm project is currently in its planning phase and the partners are seeking input and comments from members of the public.

The site of the proposed Agriculture Park is on 10 acres of open space at Clary-Shy Park in central Columbia. Currently, the 20-acre park is owned by the City of Columbia.

The goal of the project is to create a park destination for all of the city's residents and visitors to learn about sustainable food production, see agriculture in action, and buy local farm products

Parks and Recreation will host three upcoming opportunities were members of the public can drop in to give their input and feedback for the proposed project:

Saturday, August 6th 8am-1pm at the Columbia Farmers Market (1700 West Ash)

Wednesday, August 10th 5-7pm at the ARC (1700 West Ash)

Saturday, August 13th 8am - 1pm at the Columbia Farmers Market (1700 West Ash)