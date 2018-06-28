Boone County Speeds Up Conceal Carry Application Process

COLUMBIA - Starting Tuesday, people applying for a concealed carry weapon (CCW) permit may do so online in Boone County. Anybody applying for the first time or renewing an existing permit can go to www.showmeboone.com/sheriff and click on "Online services" to complete the initial stage of the process.

After completing the form online, the sheriff's department will email the applicant with a request for fingerprinting and to pay required fees. Applicants should inform information center personnel they submitted an online CCW application upon arrival.

The sheriff's department will then run a background check and inform the applicant when the CCW permit is ready for pickup. The sheriff's department will notify any applicants who do not meet necessary requirements with an explanation for the denial of the permit.

The online option is meant to make the application process faster, but people can still apply in person at the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Said Major Tom Reddin, "We're always looking for ways to try to improve our operations and this was certainly one of them. Conceal carry permits are a very popular reason for people to come into the sheriff's department, in this year alone county-wide there will probably around 1,800 conceal carry permits."

The online option is only available at the Boone County Sheriff's Department. The process remains the same at the Ashland and Hallsville police departments.