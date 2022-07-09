In Boone County there were 395 new cases of COVID-19 based on data calculated on Thursday. That puts the county at a High Community level.
Cole and Callaway counties were put on Medium and Low Community Levels respectively.
The CDC determines community levels based on a combination of three metrics - new COVID-19 admissions per 100 thousand people in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and total new COVID-19 cases per 100 thousand people.
Data:
Here's a breakdown of the numbers:
Boone County: 395 total cases through July 7, 2022 which leads to a case rate of 218.88 population. There were 11.5 new COVID-19 admissions per 100 thousand population. Finally 2.9% of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 residents.
Callaway County: Had 73 cases for a case rate of 163.15 with 5.8 new COVID-19 admissions per 100 thousand population and 3.5% staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 residents.
Cole County: A case rate of 207.18 from 159 total cases. New COVID-19 admissions equated to 5.8 per 100 thousand population and 3.5% of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients.
Background Information:
The Omicron variant and it's sub-variants have been listed as Variants of Concern (VOC). A variant for which there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease (for example, increased hospitalizations or deaths), significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures.
The new variant, titled BA.5, makes up 53.6 percent of current cases in the United States as of July 2, 2022. That percentage is nearly double what it was at by June 18, 2022.
How to respond:
Each Community Level requires certain precautionary steps.
A Low Community Level states that you should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.
A Medium Community Levels adds that you should talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions if you are at high risk for sever illness.
Finally, a High Community Levels suggests all of the previously mentioned steps and also wear a mask indoors in public.