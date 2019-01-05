Boone County swears in two new judges to the bench

COLUMBIA - Judges Tracy Gonzalez and Stephanie Morrell were sworn in Friday afternoon.

Both have been working as judges since the new year, but the official ceremony was Friday.

Gonzalez will be in charge of the Boone County criminal and civil cases in the 9th Division.

"The people of Boone County are wonderful and I am so privileged to work for them in this capacity," she said.

Morrell will oversee Boone County's Probate court and criminal cases and sees this specific job as a passion of hers.

"We really have great treatment courts whether it be drug courts or DWI courts and finding those individuals that need to be in those programs and get them there earlier," Morrell said.

Gonzalez previously served as the First Assistant Prosecutor in the Boone County Prosecutor's Office.

She says she will continue to look and fight for justice for those in Boone County.

"I am going to make sure every individual that comes into my courtroom regardless of what type of case it is that they are heard," she said.

Morrell was an Assistant Prosecutor for Boone County before being elected to her current position. She served for nearly 20 years including her time as an assistant in the Missouri Attorney General's office.

Both Gonzalez and Morrell made mention of the eleven other judges in Boone County.

"I have practiced in Boone County for almost 25 years and we have been incredibly fortunate to have some of the best judges," Gonzalez said.

Morrell said, "I've worked in this courthouse for 12 years so I've appeared in front of all of these judges and just have the utmost respect for them."

Gonzalez replaced Michael Bradley in the 9th Division. Morrell takes over Josh Devine's seat in the 11th Division.