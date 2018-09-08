Boone County teen arrested on gun charges
BOONE COUNTY - A teenager was arrested early Friday by Boone County sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of firing a gun indiscriminately in the street on Bethany Drive the evening of July 4.
Davion L. Mann, 17, is being held in the Boone County Detention Center awaiting bond to be set on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
The suspect was taken into custody following a traffic stop shortly before 3 a.m.
Deputies received information about Mann while investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male on Bethany Drive July 4. The shooting victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. That investigation is continuing.
