Boone County Tests Tornado Sirens

BOONE COUNTY - Sirens went off around Boone County Wednesday afternoon as part of a monthly test to make sure sirens are working properly.

Each month counties across Missouri test their tornado and severe weather warning systems. The sirens sound for tornadoes and potentially dangerous storms and are only designed to be heard outdoors.

While several sirens were added in 2005, Boone County Joint Communications Manager Brian Maydwell said some of the 85 sirens have been around since the 60's."I'm sure over the years, some of them have had repeated problems, but most of the time it will hop around from siren to siren," said Maydwell. "You have a mechanical object that sits outside 24/7 that are in the elements all the time. Some of them have been out there for upward of 20 years."

In an attempt to improve effectiveness, the Boone County Office of Emergency Management wants to target specific zones throughout the county, instead of sounding all 85 sirens at once. This would allow emergency managers to base siren activations on more immediate threats or hazards.

The proposal would allow officials to trigger sirens in particular zones, including northern, central and southern parts of the county.

While the office would still have the ability to air sirens throughout the whole county, the new options would allow emergency managers to base siren activations on more immediate threats or hazards.

The next steps for the proposal include working with Boone County Joint Communications and programming the siren controllers. The proposal will then go to the emergency management policy group.