Boone County to Borrow Funds to Improve Sewers

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday it will award the Boone County Regional Sewer District a $12.2 million low-interest loan for two sewer improvement projects.



Some of the funds will be used for the Rocky Fork sanitary sewer improvement project. Workers will close treatment plants within the project area and construct a centralized facility to treat the sewage.

In the Route HH sanitary sewer improvement project, crews will close local treatment plants within the project area and construct a pressure collection system to move the sewage to Columbia's sanitary sewer collection system.



Funding for the loan comes from the Missouri Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The fund provides assistance to communities with wastewater infrastructure needs.