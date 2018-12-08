Boone County to conduct sobriety checks

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheiff's Department announced Friday morning that it will start conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout the county.

According to a release from the department, the checkpoints will begin on July 8 and end on July 18.

A grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation is funding the checkpoints.

The department said sober drivers that have to go through the checkpoints shouldn't experience much delay.