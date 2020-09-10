Boone County to host COVID-19 testing events

17 hours 35 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:15:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News
By: Natalie Wiens, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Boone County will hold community testing events Monday, Sept. 14 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Crossing Church in Columbia. 

According to a news release from Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services, this round of COVID-19 testing will include eight different counties across the state. 

Missouri residency is the only requirement. Individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms. 

“We continue to encourage anyone who feels they should be tested to get tested,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said. “We have found these testing events have been greatly appreciated in the communities, and we are thankful that through the Governor’s initiative we have developed the testing capacity to organize these user-friendly events throughout Missouri.”

According to the release, additional events are expected to be scheduled throughout the coming weeks.

These community testing events will be paid for by CARES Act funding. To register for a community testing, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest.

Those without access to online registration can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for registration assistance at 877-435-8411. Translation services are available. 

More News

Grid
List

World Suicide Prevention Day: Here's how to help
World Suicide Prevention Day: Here's how to help
(CNN) -- Every 40 seconds, someone in the world takes their own life. That's at least 800,000 people a year,... More >>
59 minutes ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 6:51:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Professor who lied about being Black resigns from George Washington University
Professor who lied about being Black resigns from George Washington University
(CNN) -- Less than a week after George Washington University announced Jessica Krug would not resume teaching this semester after... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 6:49:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 10
Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 10
COLUMBIA - As you start your day, our team has compiled some of our top stories to get you caught... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 5:22:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

President Trump adds two Missourians to Supreme Court list, one denies interest
President Trump adds two Missourians to Supreme Court list, one denies interest
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump has added 20 names to a list of potential nominees for the U.S. Supreme... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:03:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Game day at Arrowhead will look different this season with COVID-19 guidelines
Game day at Arrowhead will look different this season with COVID-19 guidelines
COLUMBIA - The Chiefs open their title defense Thursday night against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 3:13:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Local organization is hosting a walk to end hunger
Local organization is hosting a walk to end hunger
COLUMBIA - C.R.O.P or, Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty, is hosting their annual walk to end hunger, but with some... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 10:14:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Substitute teachers face uphill battle
Substitute teachers face uphill battle
COLUMBIA- Substitute teachers in mid-Missouri are another one of the many groups struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keith... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 6:31:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

'Like a scene from Mars': Skies in parts of California turn orange as wildfires rage
'Like a scene from Mars': Skies in parts of California turn orange as wildfires rage
SAN FRANCISCO — Parts of the West Coast woke up Wednesday to orange skies, an ominous effect of rapidly spreading... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:51:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

WH Task Force report recommends mask mandate, plus closing bars in some areas
WH Task Force report recommends mask mandate, plus closing bars in some areas
COLUMBIA - A new White House Coronavirus Task Force report recommends closing Missouri bars and requiring masks in Missouri's metro... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:23:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Fulton family makes a habit of picking up trash
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Fulton family makes a habit of picking up trash
FULTON- Most people have made adjustments to their daily schedules since the pandemic began in March. For some, that might... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: CoMoHelps gives $50,000 grant to help CPS families
LOCAL LOOKOUT: CoMoHelps gives $50,000 grant to help CPS families
COLUMBIA- CoMoHelps announced a $50,000 grant to Columbia Public Schools Tuesday to assist families who qualify for free or reduced... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Senator Josh Hawley discusses next COVID-19 stimulus package
EXCLUSIVE: Senator Josh Hawley discusses next COVID-19 stimulus package
COLUMBIA - It has been almost six months since the first COVID-19 stimulus relief bill was passed. There have been... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 3:03:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Local college students unearth 3,000 pound triceratops skull
Local college students unearth 3,000 pound triceratops skull
FULTON - A group of Westminster College students unearthed a 3,000 pound, 7-foot long triceratops skull in the Badlands of... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Production up, prices recovering for Missouri grain farmers
Production up, prices recovering for Missouri grain farmers
JEFFERSON CITY - Mid-Missouri farmers are hopeful increased yields and recovering prices will result in a better than expected fall... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:34:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Norwegian lawmaker nominates President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Norwegian lawmaker nominates President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Ashland 5th graders pivot to online learning
Ashland 5th graders pivot to online learning
ASHLAND - The fifth graders at Southern Boone Elementary had an even stranger first week back than they bargained for,... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Boone County to host COVID-19 testing events
Boone County to host COVID-19 testing events
JEFFERSON CITY - Boone County will hold community testing events Monday, Sept. 14 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:15:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

LIVE: Governor Parson's COVID-19 briefing
LIVE: Governor Parson's COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson will give his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at approximately 1:45 p.m. Watch live here:... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 1:41:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8am 60°
9am 60°
10am 61°
11am 63°