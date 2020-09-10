Boone County to host COVID-19 testing events

JEFFERSON CITY - Boone County will hold community testing events Monday, Sept. 14 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Crossing Church in Columbia.

According to a news release from Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services, this round of COVID-19 testing will include eight different counties across the state.

Missouri residency is the only requirement. Individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms.

“We continue to encourage anyone who feels they should be tested to get tested,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said. “We have found these testing events have been greatly appreciated in the communities, and we are thankful that through the Governor’s initiative we have developed the testing capacity to organize these user-friendly events throughout Missouri.”

According to the release, additional events are expected to be scheduled throughout the coming weeks.

These community testing events will be paid for by CARES Act funding. To register for a community testing, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest.

Those without access to online registration can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for registration assistance at 877-435-8411. Translation services are available.