Boone County to update COVID-19 business regulations

BOONE COUNTY - An updated County Health Authority Order on Friday night will limit the number of patrons inside most Boone County businesses that are regularly open to the public.

Identical measures were announced earlier on Friday for just the city of Columbia, but the announcement from the Boone County Health Authority will apply them to the whole county.

The order will go into affect at 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 21.

As previously reported, the orders restrict the following public gatherings:

Bars and nightclubs without food service are closed to the public for indoor and outdoor seating

Restaurant and retail food facilities will be closed to the public for indoor and outdoor seating.

Entertainment venues, like movie theaters, live performance venues and bowling alleys, should limit occupancy to 10 people

All intentional gatherings are limited to 10 people, both public and private

All concerts, conferences and indoor sporting events are prohibited

The special order recognizes the federal government’s identification of 16 critical infrastructure sectors that are considered vital to the United States. Such regulations do not apply to these infrastructure sectors, except “to the extent that they are open to the public.”