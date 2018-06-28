Boone County urges caution due to high fire danger

ST LOUIS – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Western and Southwest, Missouri for Thursday and Friday.

The fire warning is more likely to be extended into central Missouri including Boone County due to the potential fire danger from Wednesday afternoon to this weekend.

Temperatures may rise to near 70 degrees this week. The Boone County Fire Protection District discourages people from burning any dead vegetation from last summer.

"This is not the time to be burning trash or conducting prescribed burns in Boone County," Fire District said.

With the strong sustained winds, dry vegetation and low relative humidity, fires will spread quickly and may be out of control.

If a fire starts to spread, call 911 immediately.