Boone County volunteer EMS responder suspended following Facebook post

COLUMBIA - A volunteer EMS responder in Boone County is on suspension after he posted a controversial statement on Facebook.

Screenshots show the post from Peter Graff, a member of the Boone County Fire Protection District. In it, he said:

"One of my family members has a permanent disability. I really love it when I see healthy young blacks park in handicap spots. I've not seen any other ethnic group do that. I suppose it is hard to walk with your pants around your knees."

Fire department officials confirmed Tuesday that Graff has been suspended, effective immediately, pending an internal personnel investigation.