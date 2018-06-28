Boone County Water Main Break Leads to 48-Hour Boil Advisory

BOONE COUNTY — Boone County Consolidated Public Water Supply District No. 1 confirmed a water main break to KOMU Thursday on North Mt. Pleasant Road South in southern Boone County.

Boone County officials said the break was fixed shortly after being noticed, leaving the affected community with a boil advisory.

Officials advise customers of Boone County Consolidated Public Water to boil water three minutes before consumption. The advisory will be released after 48 hours.