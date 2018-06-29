Boone County will soon have upgraded facility for dispatchers

2 years 9 months 1 week ago Friday, September 18 2015 Sep 18, 2015 Friday, September 18, 2015 7:24:00 PM CDT September 18, 2015 in News
By: Annisa Budiman, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

BOONE COUNTY - 911 dispatchers will soon have a new facility to help respond to emergencies faster.

Future visitors to the Boone County Emergency Communication Center will be welcomed with a dedication beam. This beam was signed by people who were involved with the center's construction since day one.

The project touches almost all Boone County's offices. Director of Boone County Joint Communications Chad Martin said among the people who signed the beam were the 911 staff, office of emergency management, police, fire, and EMS agencies the center serves, the construction company, county staff, IT, and other county offices involved in the process.

Before he became director, Martin worked with the sheriff's department and previously as a 911 dispatcher. He said he is excited for the new technology that has been long overdue.

"I'm excited about it. It really provides a lot of opportunity to grow, and get new technology, and increase personnel for a much needed center," he said. "We provide a high level of service now, but what it provides is space that we don't have in the current center."

He said the tax will also make technology upgrades possible.

"We're operating now on some antiquated software and hardware," he said. "Getting all new technology going into a new center. It's going to be great."

He emphasized the addition of personnel and technology.

"I think the additional personnel will be noticed. Over the years, there has been an increase in call volume and 911 calls. And the increase of staffing on the 911 side will help spread that out and a lot of resource to help the public safety entities much better," he said.

He said the most important is now there will be more room to train new dispatchers.

"Some training space and testing space for applicants. Right now, we're really, really cramped in the area we're at right now," he said.

He also said there will be a room where dispatchers can rest and seek shelter if there is bad weather.

Boone County District II Commissioner Janet Thompson said there were slight changes made to the project, but it is still within budget.

"It's a minimal amount of change orders that have happened, but we are well within budget and proceeding pretty much on target," she said. "Part of the process of building a building that large is you just have things that have to be changed. You know you didn't realize, 'Oh my goodness, we have to have a different camera here that is not going to fit in that place because of how the building is configured'." 

There were also 45 rain days that delayed the progress of the project for some time.

Commissioner Thompson said this facility will help enhance public safety.

"We now will have a building that will house both 911 operators, the whole staff, as well as a new emergency management department," she said.

She said there will be a new Emergency Management Director, Terry Castle, and Martin as the new joint communications director .

"The two of them will lead the whole project of ensuring that Boone County is safe, that they get great service from all the service providers, and that in fact we as the interface of that, as the 911 staff, as the emergency staff, we can help that process come to flourish," she said.

She said she is most excited about having both emergency responders working together.

"It's wonderful that we will have a home for 911 and emergency management together because they are the mechanism by which we keep Boone County safe," she said. "This is a building that will withstand any kind of crisis situation and no matter what the service providers and the Boone County government will be able to keep our folks as safe as possible."

The  Columbia Chamber of Commerce's Ambassadors held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The center is funded by the 3/8 cent sales tax that Boone County voters passed back in April 2013.

Commissioner Thompson said the center is expected to be completed by June 2017.

Below: Crews placed the dedication beam in the Boone County Emergency Communication Center on Friday. It was signed by people who were involved with the center's construction, including 911 staff, office of emergency management, the construction company and other county offices. Photo: Fan Feng. 

Below: The Boone County Emergency Communication Center is under construction. The new facility will provide more room to train new dispatchers. Photo: Fan Feng. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
3am 79°
4am 78°
5am 77°
6am 76°