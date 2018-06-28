Boone Electric Continues to Restore Power to Members

COLUMBIA - Approximately 600 Boone Electric Cooperative members are still without power Thursday following Tuesday's winter storm. Line crews worked through the night to restore power in various areas of the service territory. Thursday morning, 19 line crews were dispatched to help restore power to the more than 165 separate outage locations. Many of the outages are isolated to one or two homes. Line crews from four other Missouri rural electric cooperatives are helping with restoration.



Boone Electric encourages members to keep two safety precautions in mind. First, stay away from any downed power lines. Through this storm, line crews have located several downed lines that were still energized. An energized line laying on the ground can be deadly.

Secondly, any members using a portable generator are encouraged to use it properly and safely. Be sure to keep the generator outside and use it to power individual appliances rather than plugging it into a breaker panel.