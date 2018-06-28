Boone Electric Continues Working to Restore Power

COLUMBIA - Boone Electric Cooperative line crews continued to work throughout Tuesday night to restore power to its members.

According to its communications department, more than 12,000 Boone Electric Cooperative members lost power during the storm, and several thousand members still do not have power.

According to Boone Electric Cooperative, "sustained outages could be the result of a more localized issue at a member residence, rather than the widespread, blanket outages experienced over the past 24 hours."

The company says those still without power should call Boone Electric at 573-449-4181 and should use the automated outage system when reporting the problem. The system will ask for members' account numbers, which can be found on billing statements.