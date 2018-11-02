Boone Electric Cooperative customer hit by phone scam

COLUMBIA - Boone Electric Cooperative is warning members to be aware of a potential phone scam.

Co-op officials said a member was contacted last night by a caller claiming to a co-op representative. Co-op officials said the member was told she was behind on a payment and that her utilities would be disconnected if she did not immediately pay over the phone.

Co-op officials said the member notified them this was the third time in three months she had received a call regarding payment she did not owe.

Boone Electric Cooperative CFO Ryan Euliss said while this is the first reported phone scam the co-op has encountered in a while, he is not surprised.

"It's really easy, and it's going to get even worse. You just really have to pay attention to your personal information, banking, credit card statements."

Euliss said if a member receives a suspicious call to hang up and contact the co-op through the number they normally would.

Boone Electric Cooperative Communication Specialist Jim Robertson said any request for a credit card payment over the phone should be a red flag.

“Person to person we will not take credit card payments over the phone.”

Euliss said communication with members is the key to addressing phone scams.

"Typically the only way we know this is occurring is if our members call us and let us know."