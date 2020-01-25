Boone Electric reporting more than 180 outages

COLUMBIA - Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting outages affecting nearly 5,000 customers Friday morning.

The outages are reported across Boone County and come after a period of heavy, wet snow across mid-Missouri. Maintenance crews are out responding to the outages and working on repairs.

The majority of the outages are due to snow falling off the power lines causing them to bounce and either touch other lines or the fuses become loose. According to a spokesperson for Boone Electric Cooperative, most of the outages should be easy fixes, but the volume of outages is what will make the process take longer.

"We appreciate anyone who calls to report their outage. It does help us find that needle in the haystack," spokesperson for Boone Electric Meredith Hoenes said. "But what's really helpful is if you heard or saw anything before your power went out. That can really help us find that needle in the haystack"

You can view the latest information on where the outages are on Boone Electric's outage reporting map.

Boone Electric asks that people only report outages if the power is fully off. If you still have power, even if lights are blinking or flickering on and off, Boone Electric asks that you not call to report, as they are dealing with a high amount of phone traffic.