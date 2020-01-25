Boone Electric reporting more than 180 outages

1 day 7 hours 29 minutes ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 10:22:00 AM CST January 24, 2020 in News
By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting outages affecting nearly 5,000 customers Friday morning.

The outages are reported across Boone County and come after a period of heavy, wet snow across mid-Missouri. Maintenance crews are out responding to the outages and working on repairs. 

The majority of the outages are due to snow falling off the power lines causing them to bounce and either touch other lines or the fuses become loose. According to a spokesperson for Boone Electric Cooperative, most of the outages should be easy fixes, but the volume of outages is what will make the process take longer.

"We appreciate anyone who calls to report their outage. It does help us find that needle in the haystack," spokesperson for Boone Electric Meredith Hoenes said. "But what's really helpful is if you heard or saw anything before your power went out. That can really help us find that needle in the haystack"

You can view the latest information on where the outages are on Boone Electric's outage reporting map.

Boone Electric asks that people only report outages if the power is fully off. If you still have power, even if lights are blinking or flickering on and off, Boone Electric asks that you not call to report, as they are dealing with a high amount of phone traffic.

More News

Grid
List

MU students celebrate India Day
MU students celebrate India Day
COLUMBIA- Singing, dancing, and speaking were all part of The Cultural Association of India's annual India Day celebration Saturday afternoon.... More >>
46 minutes ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 5:05:00 PM CST January 25, 2020 in News

One arrested for domestic assault on MU campus
One arrested for domestic assault on MU campus
COLUMBIA— Officers with the University of Missouri Police Department arrested John T. McLiney, 19, on one count of... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 4:00:00 PM CST January 25, 2020 in News

Community concert promotes unity
Community concert promotes unity
COLUMBIA - The Choral Arts Alliance of Missouri is holding its 5th Annual Unity Concert. The goal of the event... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 3:53:00 PM CST January 25, 2020 in News

Fulton runners beat the cold at Hot Cocoa Hustle 5k
Fulton runners beat the cold at Hot Cocoa Hustle 5k
FULTON - About 20 Fulton YMCA members kicked the cold Saturday by bundling up and running in the 4th annual... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 3:48:00 PM CST January 25, 2020 in News

7th annual ROC trail run in Columbia
7th annual ROC trail run in Columbia
COLUMBIA- More than 100 people showed up for the 7th annual ROC 7K Trail run at Cosmo Park Saturday morning.... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 3:04:00 PM CST January 25, 2020 in News

Veterans get free dental work in Columbia
Veterans get free dental work in Columbia
COLUMBIA – Dozens of veterans showed up to All American Dental for free dental work Saturday. Leroy Strube, a... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 2:04:00 PM CST January 25, 2020 in News

Local filmmakers present their work at Como Short Showcase
Local filmmakers present their work at Como Short Showcase
COLUMBIA - The CoMo Short Showcase highlights local filmmakers and their original work in the community. The goal is... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 4:45:00 AM CST January 25, 2020 in News

Joseph Elledge back in court on Feb. 3
Joseph Elledge back in court on Feb. 3
COLUMBIA - A hearing has been set for Joseph Elledge on Feb. 3 at 3:00 p.m. at the Boone County... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 8:02:00 PM CST January 24, 2020 in News

Boonville area residents may see increase in EMS transportation time
Boonville area residents may see increase in EMS transportation time
BOONVILLE – With the closing of Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville, it will likely take longer for emergency officials to... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 7:50:00 PM CST January 24, 2020 in News

Missouri prisons paring back as prison population drops
Missouri prisons paring back as prison population drops
BOONVILLE (AP) - Missouri is planning to cut more than 1,700 beds at prisons across the state. Department of... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 6:47:00 PM CST January 24, 2020 in News

Callaway County Sheriff has one in custody in murder investigation
Callaway County Sheriff has one in custody in murder investigation
GUTHRIE TOWNSHIP - Deputies have one suspect in custody in a murder investigation. The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said there... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 5:41:00 PM CST January 24, 2020 in News

University officials cite county warning for campus closure
University officials cite county warning for campus closure
COLUMBIA - Students avoided slick roads after the University of Missouri closed campus on Friday. The school alerted students... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 2:07:00 PM CST January 24, 2020 in News

Students and parents concerned about CPS cancellations
Students and parents concerned about CPS cancellations
COLUMBIA - After a heavy snow fall Thursday night, Susan Stephenson received notifications that Columbia Public Schools would not be... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 1:28:00 PM CST January 24, 2020 in News

Columbia road crews to start plowing all city streets Friday afternoon
Columbia road crews to start plowing all city streets Friday afternoon
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works Street Division will start plowing and treating all city streets at 1... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 12:08:00 PM CST January 24, 2020 in News

Boone Electric reporting more than 180 outages
Boone Electric reporting more than 180 outages
COLUMBIA - Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting outages affecting nearly 5,000 customers Friday morning. The outages are reported across... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 10:22:00 AM CST January 24, 2020 in News

MU closes campus Friday due to weather
MU closes campus Friday due to weather
COLUMBIA - Officials with University of Missouri announced campus is closed Friday due to weather. The university earlier announced a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 5:29:00 AM CST January 24, 2020 in News

Sheriff addresses concerned neighbors about police department closure
Sheriff addresses concerned neighbors about police department closure
BELLE - The Maries County Sheriff addressed concerned Belle residents Thursday after the town closed its police department earlier this... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:19:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, eventually coming to an end this evening with snow accumulation... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 7:07:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in Weather
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 31°
7pm 29°
8pm 29°
9pm 29°