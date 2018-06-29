Boone Electric Works to Restore Outages Near Harrisburg

BOONE COUNTY - Nearly 450 Boone County electric customers did not have power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure at a substation.

Boone Electric Co. said the equipment within the substation in the Woodlandville area failed around 7 a.m. The company said most of the power outages were restored by 9:15 a.m.

The outages affected customers north of Rocheport Gravel Road and south of Woodlandville.