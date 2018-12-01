Boone Hospital Center considers options as management change looms

2 months 3 weeks 4 days ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News
By: Michael Boyer, KOMU 8 Digital Producer, Johannah Grenaway, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center Trustees have mutually agreed with BJC HealthCare to end its management of Boone Hospital Center by December 31, 2020. 

Boone Hospital Center Board of Trustees issued a news release Tuesday stating it will work with BJC until 2021 to ensure a smooth transition, and the Trustees
"acknowledge BJC’s leadership of our community’s hospital over the last 30 years."

The statement said the two groups will work together to strengthen the hospital's finances. 

"In the short term, we anticipate Boone Hospital’s financial results will not be immune to the challenges facing non-academic, community hospitals nationally," said the release.

Tom Schneider, Boone Hospital's attorney, said BJC and Boone Hopsital have had a "productive and successful partnership". 

He said the parties mutually decided to part because of a "divergence of interest over time" and now the board of trustees is in the process of exploring other options.

Schneider said the hospital has a few priorities when looking at alternative options after the lease ends. He said the top priorities is employees because "they're the backbone, along with the medical staff, at Boone Hospital." 

Other top priorities include maintaining the quality of health care that the hospital provides and making sure the community has access to high quality health care, according to Schneider.

"BJC is very St. Louis-centric. We are the outlier being 125 miles from the Mississippi. I don't know that the healthcare needs are different, but the markets are different. What works in St. Louis might not work here and vice versa, " Schneider said. 

Dr. Gil Wilshire has his own practice, Mid-Missouri Reproductive Medicine and Surgery, but sometimes performs surgeries at Boone Hospital. He said he is okay with the hospital ending its lease with BJC.

"Their world view comes from St. Louis. It doesn't come from here in Columbia, so they've siphoned off a lot of profit. Some of it they've earned, but some of it, they just take right off the top and that money should probably stay here," Wilshire said.

He said he thinks BJC has done a good job administering the hospital and they are a fantastic hospital, but he hopes Boone will be innovative and creative with this opportunity.

Wilshire says there are good and bad sides to the different options.

"If you're not willing to take risks, you're not gonna get the rewards. If we have a deep enough pocket to weather the storm and get through the bad times, I think the good times will certainly outweigh the bad," Wilshire said.

Schneider said most hospitals are now part of a larger system. While the board of trustees are seriously looking at going back to an independent, or stand alone model, Schneider said with a system, there is strength and diversification.

Wilshire said it is a risk when it comes to finances and insurance policies, but finding another company to manage Boone and giving the management their cut of the profit would be a "dinosaur business model and there's nothing innovative about it."

When talks about the lease ending first began 2 years ago, BJC suggested Boone Hospital partner with the University of Missouri, but both parties decided to pause the conversation, but there is a possibility of further discussions, said Schneider. 

Wilshire doesn't agree with the University taking over Boone Hopsital either. He said merging with it would cause Boone to lose its identity and its excellence.

"My personal opinion is that we need a new, nimble, disruptive business plan. Our business model here is old, its archaic and it's gonna go the way of the dinosaurs. I think we need some radical new thinking and some people to take some risks so that we can, in fact, move on," Wilshire said.

Schneider said the Board of Trustees is looking to make a decision within 6 months and there will be public hearings to hear commentary from the community on the hospital's options.

More News

Grid
List

11 new cases of chronic wasting disease found in Missouri
11 new cases of chronic wasting disease found in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation says 11 deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease after the opening... More >>
50 minutes ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 10:50:57 AM CST December 01, 2018 in News

New Church Display Expands Meaning of Mangers
New Church Display Expands Meaning of Mangers
COLUMBIA - More than 300 nativity scenes covered tables at Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia for the Meet Me at... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 7:38:00 AM CST December 01, 2018 in News

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
HOUSTON (AP) — George H.W. Bush, a patrician New Englander whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 11:02:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

UM System announces buyout program for some tenured faculty
UM System announces buyout program for some tenured faculty
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri provost announced a "one-time opportunity" tenure buyout program in a Friday email for her... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 6:38:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Moberly police looking for missing man
Moberly police looking for missing man
MOBERLY - Police issued an endangered silver advisory alert for an 81-year-old man with dementia Friday. According to the... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 5:34:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

GoFundMe started by a stranger helps after unexpected death of toddler
GoFundMe started by a stranger helps after unexpected death of toddler
CENTRALIA – A perfect stranger started a GoFundMe to raise money for the Bowne family who lost their two-year-old son,... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 4:00:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Independence man pleads guilty to 2017 Sedalia homicide
Independence man pleads guilty to 2017 Sedalia homicide
LIBERTY (AP) — An Independence man has pleaded guilty for his role in the robbery and killing of a man... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 3:26:12 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

St. Louis aldermanic board OKs stadium tax plan
St. Louis aldermanic board OKs stadium tax plan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A big step in the effort to lure a Major League Soccer team to St. Louis... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 2:28:59 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

THE LATEST: 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Alaska
THE LATEST: 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the earthquake in Alaska (all times local): 12:30 p.m. Scientists say... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 1:45:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Columbia police investigating early Friday shooting
Columbia police investigating early Friday shooting
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday in the area of Bodie Drive and Edenton Boulevard.... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 1:30:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Gasconade deputies looking for suspects in Bland murder
Gasconade deputies looking for suspects in Bland murder
BLAND - The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office issued arrest warrants for two people in connection with a reported homicide on... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 12:24:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with child sex crime
Fulton man charged with child sex crime
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Prosecuting Attorney Chris Wilson announced Friday he charged a man with statutory sodomy involving a 12-year-old victim.... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 11:47:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Deputies arrest North Carolina man after finding marijuana
Deputies arrest North Carolina man after finding marijuana
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies aided by a K9 unit arrested a North Carolina man Thursday after a traffic stop on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 11:41:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Marriott reveals data breach of 500 million Starwood guests
Marriott reveals data breach of 500 million Starwood guests
(CNN) -- Marriott says its guest reservation system has been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of approximately 500 million... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 10:48:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Department of Conservation finds first case of CWD in southwest Missouri
Department of Conservation finds first case of CWD in southwest Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that a young buck harvested in Stone County in early November... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 9:45:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Trump signs NAFTA replacement deal ahead of the G20 summit
Trump signs NAFTA replacement deal ahead of the G20 summit
(CNN) -- US President Donald Trump and his Canadian and Mexican counterparts signed a replacement NAFTA deal on Friday during... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 9:27:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Audrain Country Sheriff's deputy vehicle hit at near-highway speed
Audrain Country Sheriff's deputy vehicle hit at near-highway speed
An Audrain County Sheriff's deputy was struck by an approaching vehicle at near-highway speed Thursday night, according to the sheriff's... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 6:27:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Community members discuss ways to foster inclusive housing
Community members discuss ways to foster inclusive housing
COLUMBIA – Community members gathered Thursday to discuss tactics on fostering equitable and inclusive neighborhoods in Columbia at an event... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 7:35:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 60°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
12pm 59°
1pm 60°
2pm 62°
3pm 60°