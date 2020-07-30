Boone Hospital Center holds on to top mid-Missouri ranking
(MISSOURIAN) - For the sixth year in a row, Boone Hospital Center was named the top-ranked hospital in mid-Missouri by U.S. News & World Report.
The hospital also ranked fourth in the state, up one position from last year, according to a news release from the hospital.
Boone Hospital Center was rated high performing in orthopedics and in seven procedures or conditions — aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure treatment, hip replacement surgery and knee replacement surgery, the release said.
For the 2020-21 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 10 procedures and conditions. Fewer than a third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating, and only 37 earned this rating in all 10 procedures & conditions, the release said.
State- and metro-area rankings recognize hospitals that received high performing ratings across multiple areas of care.
The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to home rates, volume and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators, according to the release.
Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.
The rankings will be published in the “Best Hospitals 2021” guidebook, available in stores Oct. 6. For more information, visit Best Hospitals.