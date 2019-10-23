Boone Hospital Center receives highest nursing recognition

COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center was recognized Monday for a fourth consecutive Magnet® recognition.

Magnet is the highest honor a health care organization can receive, with only 70 health care facilities world-wide having received this recognition four times.

The program focuses on superior clinical care outcomes with three goals: promoting quality of care, identifying excellence in the delivery of nursing services to patients and disseminating nursing care best practices.

“This is an incredible honor for the nurses and the entire patient care team at Boone Hospital Center,” said Monica Smith, Boone Hospital Center Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer.

Organizations must complete a strict and lengthy process, with widespread participation from hospital leadership and staff.

"This recognition reflects not only the exceptional care provided by our nursing team, but shows how our entire team comes together to take care of our patients,” Smith said.

Boone has been rated number one in mid-Missouri by U.S. News and World Report five years in a row and according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid they are the only five star hospital in mid-Missouri.

“It’s another reason to Believe in Boone,” Jim Sinek, Boone Hospital Center President, said.

The center was initially designated a Magnet® hospital in 2005 and received the honor again in 2009 and 2014.

"Now we are one of 70 facilities in the world with four Magnet Designations. It’s a credit to our employees and our medical staff, and it’s something our community should be proud of," Sinek said.