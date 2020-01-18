Boone Hospital Center to host job fair after Pinnacle Hospital closes

COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center will hold a job fair specifically for former employees of Pinnacle Hospital on Tuesday. The fair will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the lobby of Pinnacle Hospital.

Pinnacle Hospital closed Wednesday at 7 p.m., after notifying employees earlier that morning it would shut its doors.

Boone Hospital Center's Vice President of Human Resources Michelle Zvanut said the hospital is ready to add to its team.

"Pinnacle had good providers and so we really want them to land softly. And our employees are excited to welcome them to the Boone family." Zvanut said.

Zvanut said she is confident Pinnacle staffers will adjust quickly to working for Boone Hospital Center.

"Ideally, there won't be a change in the level of service or care, there will just be a little bit more of a drive," Zvanut said.

Former Pinnacle staffers can expect Boone Hospital recruiters, directors, and managers to interview them at the fair.

You can find details of the job fair and a list of the current job openings here.

MU Health Care will also host a job fair for Pinnacle employees on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.