Boone Hospital Cuts Staff

COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center informed staff Wednesday that it will cut the equivilant of 26 full time positions due to a "workforce optimization."

Twenty current employees are impacted, including 13 employees who have been displaced from their positions and seven seeing their hours cut.

"We are making necessary decisions to respond to lower inpatient volumes, increased charity care and reduced reimbursement from government payors for the services we provide. These trends are not expected to change any time soon. We are taking the long-view and making adjustments now," a hospital spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, many hospitals across the country are experiencing similar problems.