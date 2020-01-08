Boone Hospital earns 5-star designation by Medicare, Medicaid services
COLUMBIA - The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) named Boone Hospital Center a 5-star hospital Monday.
CMS made the announcement on its website.
Boone Hospital Center is the only hospital in the mid-Missouri area that received this top ranking.
CMS rates hospitals from one to five stars, looking at nearly 60 quality care measures, including patient experience and patient safety, to rank hospitals.
According to a news release, the overall hospital rating includes how well each one performed, on average, compared to other hospitals in the U.S.
The most common overall hospital rating is three stars.
