Boone Hospital included in patient privacy incident

COLUMBIA — Boone Hospital Center's parent company, BJC HealthCare, will be mailing letters to patients whose information may have been exposed in a recent incident involving "unauthorized access" to employee email accounts.

On March 6, 2020, BJC identified "suspicious activity" within three employee email accounts, according to a statement. The hospital system worked with a computer forensic firm for the investigation.

"BJC has identified emails and/or attachments in the accounts containing patient information, which may have included some patients’ names, dates of birth, medical record or patient account numbers, and limited treatment and/or clinical information, such as provider names, visit dates, medications, diagnoses, and testing information," the statement said. "In some instances, patients’ health insurance information and/or Social Security numbers have also been identified in the accounts."

Patients with questions can call (866) 423-7547 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BJC will provide complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services to patients whose Social Security numbers or driver's license numbers are identified in the emails.