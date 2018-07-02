Boone Hospital Lease Renewed

"We have sent hundreds of millions of dollars to St. Louis in the last 18 years to have another company manage our hospital. Those are funds that should stay in Boone County," said board secretary Fred Parry.

"There are differences [of opinion] between whether the trustees lease the hospital or whether they have a contract manager," said attorney Thomas Schneider. "So it really is a complex issue and that's why the trustees have been stuck in it for a year and a half."

During that time, the hospital trustees used an independent research firm and several lawyers to help them decide whether to renew the lease with BJC.