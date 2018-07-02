Boone Hospital President Stepping Down

COLUMBIA- Boone Hospital announced Monday that president Dan Rothery is stepping down as president of the hospital. Rothery accepted a new position with BJC Home Care. After six years with Boone Hospital Rothery will accept a new position created just for him through the company.

Rothery worked with BJC during his six year stay with Boone Hospital. Boone County Hospital Board of trustees secretary Fred Parry said "The board is sad to see him go, but this is a great opportunity for Dan and his career."

The board will begin a process of picking a new candidate. With the help of BJC the hospital will conduct a nation wide search. As the search continues the vice president of the hospital and chief operating officer, Randy Morrow will serve as interim president.