Boone Hospital ranked first in mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - A recent US News and World report ranked Boone Hospital Center as number one in mid- Missouri, and number four overall in the state.

According to a news release from Boone Hospital Center on Tuesday morning, this is the sixth year in a row that Boone Hospital has been ranked first in mid- Missouri. According to the release, the fourth place ranking in the state is one higher than last year's ranking.

According to the release, US News and World Report evaluated 4,500 medical centers nationwide.

After the evaluation, US News and World Report rated Boone Hospital Center as high performing for orthopedics and seven different surgery types: aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure treatment, hip replacement surgery and knee replacement surgery.