Boone Hospital to Offer Free Health Screenings

COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center's 'Know Your Numbers' Mobile Health Unit will offer free health screenings on Thursday, June 27th from 8 a.m.-noon at the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, 1005 West Worley in Columbia.

The screenings will include: total cholesterol, blood glucose, triglycerides, HDL and LDL, blood pressure and body composition analysis. For best results, persons should fast (no food; drink only clear liquids) for 8-12 hours before the screening.

"We're excited to once again host the 'Know Your Numbers' Mobile Health Unit,"� said Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Americans spend $1.65 trillion dollars each year treating patients with one or more chronic diseases.

The Know Your Numbers unit gives mid-Missourians the opportunity to take charge of their own health by knowing where they stand currently, and learning about how to get to that healthy range.