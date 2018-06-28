Boone Medical Group celebrates new Hallsville location

HALLSVILLE – Boone Medical Group hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Hallsville location Wednesday.

Boone Hospital President Jim Sinek was in attendance as well as members from the Board of Trustees.

Boone and BJC HealthCare acquired the location from a private group and opened the clinic on Sep. 7.

Kelli Cash is a family nurse practitioner and the sole provider working at the new location. Cash has worked for Boone and BJC for almost 16 years.

“It’s been a big service to the community for people to be able to receive services here in Hallsville but still be connected to Boone Hospital and not have to go all the way to Columbia,” Cash said.

The new location is a family practice clinic and provides most health services, or a referral if a patient has specialty needs.

Cash said Boone Medical Group has a number of specialists affiliated with the hospital, and that she also collaborates with a doctor out of Ashland.

For more information on specialists and primary care locations, visit the group's website.