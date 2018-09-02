Boonville Board Holds Closed Meeting Discussing Rodeo Clown Incident

BOONVILLE - The Boonville Board of Education held a closed meeting Tuesday evening discussing further investigation into the rodeo clown incident at the Missouri State Fair.

The State Fair's act involved a rodeo clown riling up the crowd as a bull chased a masked man impersonating President Obama.

President of the Missouri Rodeo Cowboy Association Mark Ficken resigned from his position after the incident. Ficken is also trying to hold onto his job as superintendent of the Boonville School District.

Ficken and his attorney were not present at Tuesday's closed meeting.

Board President Charlie Melkersman was the only person to comment after the meeting. He said a press release with details about discussions inside the meeting and the investigation will be sent out no later than the end of the day Wednesday.