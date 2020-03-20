Boonville animal shelter helps animals find new homes

COLUMBIA - Members of the community met, adopted and played with cats and kittens Saturday at a Columbia pet store.

During the event at Petco, people adopted at least two cats from the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Boonvile.

Second Chance volunteer Anne Myers said this event is one of the many ways to adopt one of their animals.

“We do a number of adoption events. Second Fridays of the month at the mall, from 6-8 p.m., we have an adoption event for cats, and we have a parallel one at PetSmart for dogs. Basically, every Saturday morning from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., we will have a selection of cats here at Petco.”

Myers also said if someone wanted to come to their facility to adopt, they could.

“Our facility is out in Boonville, and we’re open there from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays.” she said.

At the event, Myers explained the adoption process.

“It goes different ways for different people. Sometimes people will come here and, you know, they weren’t maybe planning to adopt right away or something. They will see a cat that they really like and so they put in an application, and, within a couple of days, someone will get in touch with you about your application. We set up a time for you to meet the cat. If you haven’t met it, we talk to you about adoption policies, and then you can pick the cat up from the foster home, adoption center or one of these events.” she said.

Adopting on the spot at an event is a possibility.

“Occasionally, we interview someone in place of the application so it’s not impossible, but it’s not our general policy.” Myers said.

Second Chance is a no-kill organization.

"So they stay with us until they either get adopted or we have had cats pass away from old age with us. We don’t put animals to sleep unless it’s in the best interest of the animal, you know, if they’re sick, suffering, something like that,” Myers said.

A couple of Second Chance's furry friends were adopted Saturday.

“We had at least two adoptions, and we had some people come and meet the cats. So hopefully some of those might result in some adoptions.” Myers said.

Anyone interested in adoption from Second Chance go to its website and fill out an application.