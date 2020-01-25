Boonville area residents may see increase in EMS transportation time

BOONVILLE – With the closing of Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville, it will likely take longer for emergency officials to transport area residents to emergency care elsewhere.

Cooper County Ambulance District Chief Paramedic Kevin Swartz said response times have remained the same since the closing of the hospital. He also said patients are going to see about a 20-minute increase in transportation time if going to Columbia.

"We are fully equipped with all of the state-of-the-art equipment, medications and training to deal with anything that comes up in that 20 minutes," Swartz said. “We have very up-to-date protocols.”

Swartz said the district transported roughly a third of its transported patients, nearly 510 people, to the Boonville hospital in 2019. Now, the district will transport those patients to a different facility.

The Cooper County Ambulance District covers all of Cooper County and surrounding areas if needed.

"Everyone here is trained to a high level, and we do it really well," Jack Maggard, the assistant chief, said.

There are three ambulances stationed at the Boonville facility to assist and transport people who need emergency care.