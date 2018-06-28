Boonville Assault Victim Dies

BOONVILLE - The Boonville Police Department confirmed Saturday a man assaulted at a Boonville pawn shop has died at University Hospital in Columbia.

Boonville Police Dept. officials identified the victim as Verdayne G. Schacher II, 63, of Boonville. Schacher was the manager of Tiger Pawn II pawn shop.

BPD Chief of Police Jim Gholson said Schacher died of "head injuries" late Friday evening.

Gholson said authorities have also apprehended a suspect for the crime, and authorities said the man is Calvin Lee Dibble, 26, of Glasgow, Mo.

BPD officials said Dibble is being charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. Authorities added Dibble was taken into custody in Kansas for unrelated charges and work is being done to extradite him back to Missouri.

The bond for Dibble's release is set at $500,000. No other suspects are believed to be involved in the assault.

Schacher was beaten Thursday afternoon while working in the pawn shop.

Police said at the time that the suspect had originally entered a nearby QuikCash looking to receive a loan, entered the pawn shop and assaulted the victim.

BPD officials were still unable to provide motive or a weapon as of late Saturday evening, although the mid-Missouri Major Case Squad will continue to look into the case on Monday.