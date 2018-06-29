Boonville Board Holds First Public Meeting Since Rodeo Clown Flap

BOONVILLE - The Boonville Board of Education held its first public meeting Wednesday since the rodeo clown incident at the Missouri State Fair.

Mark Ficken, the announcer at the rodeo, is also the superintendent of the Boonville School District and was present at the meeting.

KOMU 8 News tried to talk to Ficken about the rodeo clown incident, but he refused to comment along with other board members.

The only person available to comment about the incident was Board President Charlie Melkersman.

"The investigation is still going on." Melkersman said. "And when it has ended we will send out a press release and hold another meeting."

Melkersman said the investigation will most likely be completed within the next three days.