Boonville Bridal Store to Host Military Bridal Gown Giveaway

BOONVILLE - A Boonville bridal store will be hosting a military bridal gown giveaway event July 16-18.

Bridal store Details by D, 2222 Main Street, is joining bridal salons across the country in hosting events to donate and give away wedding gowns to qualified military brides.

Brides are encouraged to come early and secure their place in line, as there is a limited supply of gowns. The gowns to be donated are valued between $300 and $3,000 and range from sizes 6-24.

In order to qualify, brides or their fiancé must be on active duty in the military, either currently deployed or deployed within the last five years to Iraq, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Libya or Japan. Identification and deployment papers must be presented at the event to qualify.

For more information, call Details at 660-882-9100 or visit www.dreamsndetails.com.

Hours of the event are as follows:

July 16th: 10:00am - 4:00pm

July 17th: 2:00pm - 6:00pm

July 18th: 11:00am - 6:00pm