Boonville Convenience Stores Report Counterfeit Bills

BOONVILLE - Boonville Police reported Monday afternoon they're investigating counterfeit bills used in Boonville over the weekend.

Boonville Police Chief Bobby Welliver said the department has two reports of counterfeit $50 bills, but he expects more reports to come in. Welliver said the reports came from two different convenience stores in Boonville.

Welliver said anyone who finds a counterfeit bill should contact the department and file a report.