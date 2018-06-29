Boonville Correctional Officers Raise Funds for Special Olympics

BOONVILLE - The Boonville Correctional officers and some athletes braved the cold to help raise funds for the athletes who will represent Missouri in the Special Olympics.

"In these events, we choose what we would consider the terrible weather, obviously to get the sympathy thing," correctional coordinator David Howard said. "But, we like to say that we're freezing for a reason."

Officers sat atop a C&R grocery store speaking through a bullhorn to grab attention from bystanders. The event is extra special for those athletes competing in the Special Olympics, who enjoy being able to compete, like Rob Eichelburger who is a past medalist.

"Oh, I've won several," Eichelburger said. "I don't even care to count how many because it's too many."

The event also had a table set up where people could walk up and ask questions about the event and donate money, if they wanted to.

Missouri's Special Olympics delegation will count with about 17,000 athletes competing in a variety of events. The event will last 12 hours, going from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.